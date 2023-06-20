Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced her global tour will be visiting Europe - here's how to get tickets for The Eras tour's Scottish dates at BT Murrayfield

Taylor Swift's globe-trotting The Eras Tour has dominated pop culture for weeks - and now her European fans can get involved.

The 'Folklore' artist tweeted: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

What are the Scottish dates for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift's European leg of The Eras tour will include a stop in Edinburgh as well as Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

In news sure to thrill Swifties across Scotland, the 'Trouble' hitmaker confirmed she will play two nights at BT Murrayfield on June 7 and June 8, 2024.

When do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale in the UK including Edinburgh?

To get tickets for Taylor Swift's Edinburgh gigs, or any of the UK dates, fans can sign up for tickets ahead of general sale by going online by Thursday, June 22 at 11.59pm. These registered fans will - with a unique online code - get first access to buying tickets.

General Sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, July 19 at 2pm on the Ticketmaster website.

Fans can also sign up to receive updates and special offers directly from the official Taylor Swift site.

Taylor Swift Full List Of UK and Ireland The Eras Tour Dates

Edinburgh BT Murrayfield - Friday, June 7, 2024

Edinburgh BT Murrayfield - Saturday, June 8, 2024

Liverpool Anfield Stadium - Friday, June 14, 2024

Liverpool Anfield Stadium - Saturday, June 15, 2024

Cardiff Principality Stadium - Tuesday, June 18, 2024

London Wembley Stadium - Friday, June 21, 2024

London Wembley Stadium - Saturday, June 22, 2024

Dublin Aviva Stadium - Friday, June 28, 2024

Dublin Aviva Stadium - Saturday, June 29 , 2024

London Wembley Stadium - Friday, August 16, 2024

London Wembley Stadium - Saturday, August 17, 2024

