Paramore and Hayley Williams were on top form on their UK tour in April (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)Paramore and Hayley Williams were on top form on their UK tour in April (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)
Paramore and Hayley Williams were on top form on their UK tour in April (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Paramore Tour Setlist 2023: Here are the songs played by Hayley Williams and co. on recent UK tour

Paramore returned to UK shores earlier this month and played a setlist full of their greatest hits and a bunch of fan favourites including All I Wanted, Misery Business and This Is Why.

By Graham Falk
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST

The band enjoyed a successful return to the UK as Hayley Williams and her band Paramore returned to a bunch of sell out shows. Their return to the stage was as triumphant as ever with the band blasting out song after song from their new album This Is Why alongside some of the biggest hits ever.

Supported by Rozi Plain and British indie heroes Bloc Party, the Tennessee band played a number of shows, including Glasgow, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

At the sold out Glasgow show on April 17 the crowd were even treated to a special cover of a song by Scottish band Orange Juice as Williams took the stage for a special acoustic version of their song Rip It Up.

Want to know what songs Paramore played during their sold out Glasgow OVO Hydro show? Here’s is the Paramore Glasgow setlist from April 17.

The band opened with 'You First' from their latest album This Is Why after an atmospheric spoken word intro had welcomed them to the stage. With some of the strongest lyrics from the new album, the crowd sang along to every word from the new track.

1. You First

The band opened with 'You First' from their latest album This Is Why after an atmospheric spoken word intro had welcomed them to the stage. With some of the strongest lyrics from the new album, the crowd sang along to every word from the new track. Photo: Jason Kempin

The second single from the new album This Is Why, The News was next on the setlist. One of the band strongest songs from the latest release, it completed the perfect combination of openers for the show.

2. The News

The second single from the new album This Is Why, The News was next on the setlist. One of the band strongest songs from the latest release, it completed the perfect combination of openers for the show. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Paramore had the crowd in full sing-along mode early on with one of their biggest hits, Playing God, from the album Brand New Eyes. It was an excellent choice and a great change of pace that whipped the crowd into a frenzy with it anthemic chorus.

3. Playing God

Paramore had the crowd in full sing-along mode early on with one of their biggest hits, Playing God, from the album Brand New Eyes. It was an excellent choice and a great change of pace that whipped the crowd into a frenzy with it anthemic chorus. Photo: AFP Contributor

The band went back to their early days by playing That's What You Get from 2007's Riot! album. The song was a perfect choice of hit to please the old school fans among the sold out crowd.

4. That's What You Get

The band went back to their early days by playing That's What You Get from 2007's Riot! album. The song was a perfect choice of hit to please the old school fans among the sold out crowd. Photo: AFP Contributor

