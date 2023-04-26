Paramore Tour Setlist 2023: Here are the songs played by Hayley Williams and co. on recent UK tour
Paramore returned to UK shores earlier this month and played a setlist full of their greatest hits and a bunch of fan favourites including All I Wanted, Misery Business and This Is Why.
The band enjoyed a successful return to the UK as Hayley Williams and her band Paramore returned to a bunch of sell out shows. Their return to the stage was as triumphant as ever with the band blasting out song after song from their new album This Is Why alongside some of the biggest hits ever.
Supported by Rozi Plain and British indie heroes Bloc Party, the Tennessee band played a number of shows, including Glasgow, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.
At the sold out Glasgow show on April 17 the crowd were even treated to a special cover of a song by Scottish band Orange Juice as Williams took the stage for a special acoustic version of their song Rip It Up.
Want to know what songs Paramore played during their sold out Glasgow OVO Hydro show? Here’s is the Paramore Glasgow setlist from April 17.