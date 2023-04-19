Music review: Paramore, Hydro, Glasgow

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams showed she has the rehearsed MC patter at the Hydro, and even towards the end of the show her vocals continued to go from strength to strength, writes Fiona Shepherd

The core members of Tennessee rockers Paramore – frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have been playing music together for longer than they have not. Now in their early thirties, they can boast (relative) youth and experience, which manifested live as a slick, practised presentation. Sure, the flow of their show was interrupted on a number of occasions, but only because Williams was executing their duty of care while fainting fans were plucked from the crowd. The band, supplemented by four touring members, played on through a broken snare drum before rebooting for full throttle impact.

Full throttle from Paramore meant commercial, manicured rock with strong pop leanings, such as Playing God and That’s What You Get. The playful pogoing gave way to shimmying on the sludge funk of Running Out Of Time and the Blondie-referencing Hard Times (with a dash of Talking Heads’ skinny funk). Williams even showed off a country edge to her vocals when Ain’t It Fun was restarted a cappella.

Hayley Williams of Paramore PIC: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Williams and Farro both fronted tracks from their solo projects, the latter dressing up the lack of song in new wave style, and later Williams chose Orange Juice’s Rip It Up for her solo acoustic covers slot, a pleasant surprise in a show which generally played out as a ritual. Their most time-honoured tradition was the fan cameo during Misery Business, with begging “choose me” signs brandished aloft in anticipation because, as Williams pointed out on a few occasions, “Paramore is you”.