In the thick of ‘doom and gloom’ it is all too easily forgotten that beauty is always just around the corner as these Scottish news stories in 2022 remind us.
How was your 2022, Scotsman readers? Wonderful, good, bad… Horrendous? Regardless of where you sit emotionally on the topic, what’s for sure is that this year has been a chaotic one indeed.
But what’s easily forgotten is that life goes on and life finds a way (no film reference intended) and we mustn’t lose sight of that amid any troubled times. That’s why we’ve assembled these 22 news stories from Scotland in 2022 that tell the tales of kindness, triumph, brevity and hope.
We hope you enjoy them as we approach Hogmanay and boldly enter 2023.
1. Scottish Sheep Dog still herds sheep like a boss after losing a leg in accident
After this border collie went missing in July his owner, Anna MacKinnon, was sick with worry and didn’t find him until 8 days later when it was discovered his leg had sustained nerve damage and needed to be amputated. Despite this, this hardworking pup is still living his best life at the farm. His name? Boss (because he gets it done like a boss!)
Photo: YouTube Screenshot via The Independent
2. Scottish Islanders turned tourists’ nightmare trip into a dream wedding in Skye
American tourists Paul and Amanda Riesel planned to get married in Scotland but their trip from Florida was plagued by multiple delays, cancellations and even lost luggage, leaving them to arrive at Skye at 11pm the night before their wedding without their things. Thankfully, wedding photographer Rosie Woodhouse posted an appeal to the locals who provided a kilt for Paul and a beautiful dress for Amanda resulting in a magical wedding day.
Photo: Love Skye Photography - Rosie Woodhouse
3. Scottish Highlands put in National Geographic's 'Best of the World 2023' list
The Scottish Highlands was named one of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ destinations of 2023, proudly standing side-by-side with the likes of Botswana, Slovenia and Big Bend National Park in Texas, US - beautiful locations that are no small feat to share the spotlight with.
Photo: Submitted
4. Alpaca who thinks she's a dog receives a car bought just for her
Annie the Alpaca was rejected by her mum and had to be bottle-fed as a baby every 2 hours by owner Dannie Burns. Burns first bought 2 alpacas 14 years ago on a whim after losing his job but now has 10 staff on hand at The Alpaca Trekking Centre in Stirling. Annie, along with her 3 Labradoodle dog brothers, thinks she’s also a dog and loves to travel with them in their Vauxhall estate car which was bought to accommodate her stretching.
Photo: Submitted