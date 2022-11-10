News you can trust since 1817
Best Scottish Films of all Time: 19 of Scotland’s best movies according to our Scotsman readers

Scotland has certainly made its mark on the movie industry over the years and nurtured loyal fans along the way, when we asked you ‘What’s the best Scottish film of all time’ you passionately dropped hundreds of replies - here’s 19 of them.

By Thomas Mackay
4 minutes ago
 Comment

Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, occasionally dark history and some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes (even voted ‘Best of the World 2023’ by National Geographic) the country has featured prominently across the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (two massive successes for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within a year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland’s culture and cinema to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked you, our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ your answers passionately poured in which inspired us to form this list that shows 19 of these best-of-all-time Scottish films.

1. Highlander, 1986

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

Photo: YouTube

2. Restless Natives, 1985

Another film based in the Highlands, this comedy movie stars two young Scottish lads on their adventure as they turn to a life of crime in escape of their otherwise boring lives.

Photo: YouTube (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

3. Local Hero, 1983

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

Photo: Submitted

4. Trainspotting, 1996

A film considered quintessentially Scottish by fans worldwide, Trainspotting is a modern classic which depicts the reality of drug addiction with Ewan McGregor in the lead role.

Photo: Submitted

