1. Winston Churchill (1951 - 1955)

Winston Churchill acted as Britain's conservative Prime Minister from 1940 to 1945, and from 1951 to 1955, he is credited as the leader who "led Britain to victory in the second world war." Referring to her Majesty, Churchill said: “All the film people in the world, if they had scoured the globe, could not have found anyone so suited to the part.”

Photo: PA