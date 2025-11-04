Champion Scottish police dog makes one last 'collar' before well-earned retirement

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Dawg, eat your heart out. A very real canine law enforcement officer called Amber has just retired after a truly stellar career with Police Scotland, during which she was recognised as the UK’s most obedient police dog.

The Belgian Malinois was also Scottish champion in the police dog trials on two separate occasions, demonstrating her abilities in tracking, searching and ‘criminal apprehension’.

Her handler, PC Scott McMaster, said there had been “never any question for me about keeping Amber once she retired”, adding: “Amber can now relax and enjoy her retirement as a full-time member of the family. Knowing her personality, she’ll stay active, she’ll probably miss the night shifts and the thrill of a search, but she’ll also love putting her paws up on the sofa.”

Former police dog Amber enjoys her retirement in Glenshee | Police Scotland

The dog demonstrated the skills that rightly made her famous on one of her final shifts, when she tracked down six suspects who had allegedly fled 2km from a stolen vehicle and trailer, and then tried – but failed – to hide.

They must not have known PD Amber was on the case.