Bonfire Night 2025: Police investigating after firework put through letterbox on residential Fife street
Police are investigating after a firework was put through the letterbox of a property in Kirkcaldy on Sunday evening.
Police Scotland said they were called at around 5.20pm to a property in the Cairns Street area. They said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and dealt with smoke, but no injuries or damage was reported.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, 2 November, we received a report of a firework put through the letterbox of a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy.
“Smoke caused was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. No damage was caused.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.31pm on Sunday, 2 November to reports that a firework had been put through the letterbox of a property on Cairns Street in Kirkcaldy.
“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the area, and crews worked to clear smoke from the property.
“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”