Fire crews also attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after a firework was put through the letterbox of a property in Kirkcaldy on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland said they were called at around 5.20pm to a property in the Cairns Street area. They said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and dealt with smoke, but no injuries or damage was reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, 2 November, we received a report of a firework put through the letterbox of a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy.

Cairns Street is a residential area in Kirkcaldy | Google Maps

“Smoke caused was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. No damage was caused.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.31pm on Sunday, 2 November to reports that a firework had been put through the letterbox of a property on Cairns Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the area, and crews worked to clear smoke from the property.