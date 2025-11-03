PD Amber was crowned Scottish Champion twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Police Scotland’s most successful police dogs has hung up her harness for the final time as she enters retirement.

Amber, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined Police Scotland in 2016 and began her training in early 2017 in Glasgow to become a general purpose dog for the Tayside area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as collaring criminals, tracking missing people, and sniffing out vital clues, Amber has been a regular competitor in both Regional and National Police Dog Trials.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

She competed in the Scottish Regional Police Dog Trials four times, earning her name on all the major trophies—each one testing her tracking, searching, and criminal apprehension skills.

She was also crowned Scottish Champion twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber and her handler, PC Scott McMaster, have represented Police Scotland three times at the National Police Dog Trials.

In 2022, the team received the Endeavour Trophy from the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) in Cirencester.

Police Scotland

The following year in Nottingham, they elevated their performance, achieving the second-highest score in the competition.

Amber was awarded the prestigious “City of London” Trophy, recognising her as the most obedient police dog in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Unbreakable bond’ between handler and PD Amber

PC McMaster said: “I’ve had Amber since she was 11 months old, and the bond we share is unbreakable.

“She’s brilliant at her job, and I know whenever we attend an incident, she’s more than capable of handling any task and she always has my back.

“I’m so proud of everything she’s achieved. To be able to say I’ve handled the most obedient police dog in the UK and showcased her abilities at national trials is a real honour.”

Amber’s final shifts saw her track down six suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle and trailer. The group was linked to a series of crimes across rural Perthshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite unpleasant weather conditions, Amber followed a 2km trail and located the suspects, who were attempting to hide.

Police Scotland

PC McMaster continued: “There was never any question for me about keeping Amber once she retired, she’s a massive part of my life and my family’s life.

“While police dogs follow strict training routines and shift patterns during service, Amber can now relax and enjoy her retirement as a full-time member of the family.

“Knowing her personality, she’ll stay active, she’ll probably miss the night shifts and the thrill of a search, but she’ll also love putting her paws up on the sofa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munro-bagging Amber to enjoy ‘well-earned’ retirement

Amber’s retirement plans include Munro-bagging, cooling off in lochs and rivers, and enjoying dog-friendly establishments across Scotland.

In recent months, Amber also played a key role in training her successor, PD Chilli, a two-year-old black Belgian Malinois.

Police Scotland

Licensed in June 2025, Chilli has been learning the ropes with Amber’s guidance and is already making a name for herself, recently tracking a suspect into a barley field in Forfar.