A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing near Inverness.

Finlay Mackenzie, 14, was last seen around 8.10am on Monday in the Abriachan area,

He is described as 5tf tall with short dark brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Finlay Mackenzie was last seen in the Abriachan area.
| Police Scotland

Police ‘concerned’ for welfare of Finlay Mackenzie

Sergeant Lewis MacLeod said: “We are concerned for Finlay’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe.

“I’d ask that anyone who has seen Finlay, or has any information on where he may be, speak to officers as soon as possible.

“Additionally, I’d urge anyone in the Abriachan area to keep a look out for someone matching Finlay’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0600 of November 3.

