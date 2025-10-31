The man was released pending further investigation.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault and robbery in the Camelon area of Falkirk.

Officers said two men gained access to a building on Main Street and assaulted and robbed a woman between 8pm and 8.40pm on October 5.

They said the woman was “shaken” but did not require medical treatment.

The 37-year-old man was released pending further investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to contact them | PA

Police have renewed their appeal for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their assistance in our investigation.

"We still urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time, or has private or dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3229 of Sunday October 5.