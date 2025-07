President Trump has been hitting the golf course this weekend during his visit to Scotland.

Mr Trump arrived in the country on Friday evening and headed straight to his course at Turnberry,

He is due to travel to his second course in Aberdeen on Monday.

During his four-day visit he will be meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

Saturday saw protests across Scotland in response to the visit.

Here are nine images of the President, and some supporters, at Turnberry.

US President Donald Trump plays golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire

Turnberry has been owned by President Trump since 2014.

Anti-Starmer protesters appear at the golf course.