Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE: Follow for updates as President Trump visits his Turnberry golf course

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Follow along with The Scotsman’s live blog as Donald Trump continues his historic visit to Scotland.

President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday evening ready for a four day stay in the country.

He is spending the weekend at his Turnberry golf course, before heading to his second course in Aberdeen.

During his say, he has confirmed meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

Yesterday saw mass protests in Edinburgh and Aberdeen as hundreds gathered.

Keep in-the-know with every update this weekend with our live blog.

Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE

11:06 BST

Protesters and police are gearing up for day two of Trump’s stay.

Here are the latest pics from Turnberry...

placeholder image
PA
placeholder image
Getty Images
placeholder image
AFP via Getty Images
10:46 BST

No arrests at Trump protests

Police Scotland confirmed last night that no arrests were made at any anti-Trump protests held yesterday.

At the protest in Edinburgh, police said a 50-year-old woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with alleged threatening behaviour.

Hundreds gathered with signs, flags and chants in Scotland’s cities - catch up on the best pics from Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

10:29 BST

FM welcomes European Commission president

John Swinney has met with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump later today.

Ms von der Leyen arrived in Glasgow yesterday, and is reported to have discussed the UK’s relationship with the European Union, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, with the FM.

She announced her plans to meet with the President during his visit to Scotland on Friday.

09:33 BST

Heritage Specialist extraordinaire was out and about in Aberdeen yesterday as hundreds gathered to protest Donald Trump’s visit...

09:13 BST

The Scotsman has our reporters out and about across the country - from Turnberry to Aberdeen to Edinburgh to bring you all the news you need.

Rural Affairs specialist has put her epic walk around Scotland to one side briefly as she made her way to Turnberry on Friday to capture the action.

Here is exactly what it was like and what she saw.

Read more here.

Donald Trump gets in a round of golf at Trump Turnberry following his arrival in Scotland (Picture: Christopher Furlong)placeholder image
Donald Trump gets in a round of golf at Trump Turnberry following his arrival in Scotland (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images
09:07 BST

Good morning!

Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog.

We are here to guide you through every moment of President Donald Trump’s historic visit to Scotland.

Meetings planned with heads of states, mass protests in Scotland’s major cities and, it seems, an awful lot of golf - it should be an interesting few days.

Don’t miss a moment.

