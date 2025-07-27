Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE: Follow for updates as President Trump visits his Turnberry golf course
President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday evening ready for a four day stay in the country.
He is spending the weekend at his Turnberry golf course, before heading to his second course in Aberdeen.
During his say, he has confirmed meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.
- Mass protests have been taking place across Scotland.
- The President will remain at Turnberry until Monday.
- Donald Trump is expected to meet with both Keir Starmer and John Swinney during his time here.
Protesters and police are gearing up for day two of Trump’s stay.
Here are the latest pics from Turnberry...
No arrests at Trump protests
Police Scotland confirmed last night that no arrests were made at any anti-Trump protests held yesterday.
At the protest in Edinburgh, police said a 50-year-old woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with alleged threatening behaviour.
FM welcomes European Commission president
John Swinney has met with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump later today.
Ms von der Leyen arrived in Glasgow yesterday, and is reported to have discussed the UK’s relationship with the European Union, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, with the FM.
She announced her plans to meet with the President during his visit to Scotland on Friday.
Heritage Specialist extraordinaire was out and about in Aberdeen yesterday as hundreds gathered to protest Donald Trump’s visit...
