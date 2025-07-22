Donald Trump has never been shy about bragging about his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.
The creation of the Trump International Golf Links on the old Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire was beset by furious legal battles that saw him threaten to pull out – only to end up buying the Turnberry hotel and golf course as well.
Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election to Joe Biden in 2020 but completed his unlikely return to the White House following a landslide win over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris at the ballot box last year.
Ahead of an official state visit later this year, President Trump will be arriving in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for five days to visit both his golf courses - as well as meeting with both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.
But his relationship with Scottish politicians of all parties in the past has been strained at best, and outright hostile at worst.
Here’s what 11 Scottish political figures have said about the president since he was first elected.
1. Lorna Slater
On Trump visiting Scotland: "If the Scottish Government won't make it clear to Trump, then I'm sure the people of Scotland on the streets protesting his every move will make it loud and clear. Donald Trump is not welcome here." | Getty Images
2. Alex Salmond
On Trump's purchase of Turnberry: "By his unacceptable behaviour he has condemned Turnberry, one of the outstanding golf courses on the planet, to Open Championship oblivion. There is no way the R&A will go near the Ayrshire course while Trump is in charge. As a result Scotland stands to lose the £100m economic return from a Turnberry Open." | Getty Images
3. Humza Yousaf
On whether the first minister should meet Trump: “If I was first minister, I would meet with Donald Trump for a number of reasons. First of all, you're either a democrat or you're not — and I mean that with a small 'd'. You either believe in democracy or you don't just believe in democracy when it's your person that you align with, in terms of values, wins. He is the democratically elected president of the United States. He's got a mandate. There's no quibbling or quarrelling about the fact that it was a free or fair election. And therefore, not meeting the president of the United States because you disagree with his position would seem petulant.” | Getty Images
4. Ruth Davidson
On Trump running for president: "I think it can't be good if Donald Trump is US President, I'd agree with that. I have huge and infinite faith in the American people that he won't be." | Getty Images