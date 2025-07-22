3 . Humza Yousaf

On whether the first minister should meet Trump: “If I was first minister, I would meet with Donald Trump for a number of reasons. First of all, you're either a democrat or you're not — and I mean that with a small 'd'. You either believe in democracy or you don't just believe in democracy when it's your person that you align with, in terms of values, wins. He is the democratically elected president of the United States. He's got a mandate. There's no quibbling or quarrelling about the fact that it was a free or fair election. And therefore, not meeting the president of the United States because you disagree with his position would seem petulant.” | Getty Images