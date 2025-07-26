Donald Trump Aberdeen protest in pictures: 11 images as hundreds gather in the granite city to protest the visit of the US President

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST

Hundreds gather in Aberdeen to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

Hundreds have gathered in the centre of Aberdeen to protest the visit to Scotland from US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump landed last night at Prestwick Airport and headed along to his golf course at Turnberry.

He will remain at Turnberry for the weekend before heading to his course at Aberdeen where he is set to meet the First Minister John Swinney.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also be meeting the President while he’s here.

In response, mass protests have been organised in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday, and hundreds of people have gathered.

Here are 12 images of the protest in Aberdeen.

READ MORE HERE: Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland

Hundreds of people have already gathered with their placards for today's protest.

1. Crowds

Hundreds of people have already gathered with their placards for today's protest. | nw

Maggie Chapman is attending the protest.

2. Maggie Chapman

Maggie Chapman is attending the protest. | NW

Here are the crowds from anther angle

3. Protest

Here are the crowds from anther angle | nw

Protest signs

4. Another Trump placard...

Protest signs | NW

