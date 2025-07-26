Hundreds have gathered in the centre of Aberdeen to protest the visit to Scotland from US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump landed last night at Prestwick Airport and headed along to his golf course at Turnberry.

He will remain at Turnberry for the weekend before heading to his course at Aberdeen where he is set to meet the First Minister John Swinney.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also be meeting the President while he’s here.

In response, mass protests have been organised in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday, and hundreds of people have gathered.

Here are 12 images of the protest in Aberdeen.

READ MORE HERE: Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland

1 . Crowds Hundreds of people have already gathered with their placards for today's protest. | nw Photo Sales

2 . Maggie Chapman Maggie Chapman is attending the protest. | NW Photo Sales