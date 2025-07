Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday evening, and the next day has seen mass protests take place in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

President Trump will spend the weekend in Turnberry where he will meet with the Prime Minister, before heading his Aberdeen course, where he is expected to meet with First Minister John Swinney.

Hundreds have gathered outside the US Consulate in the Capital with signs, flag, pipes and chants to protest the visiting President.

Here are 14 images of the protest.