Donald Trump blows kisses to supporters during round of golf
Donald Trump blew kisses to a handful of supporters cheering “we love you trump” as he played golf in Turnberry.
The US President made the gesture on his third day visiting Scotland while playing a round of golf at his luxury resort.
The private trip will see Mr Trump tour his Scottish golf courses and open a third, in Aberdeen, next week.
He is also due to meet with prime minister Keir Starmer and first minister John Swinney during his visit.
Trump fan Kay English, who was dressed in a MAGA hat holding an American flag, braced the Ayrshire coastal wind and rain to stand as close as she could to the US president during his round of golf on Sunday.
Ms English, who had travelled from Liverpool to catch a glimpse of the US leader, said she and two friends had to navigate police officers on the ground to see how close they could get to the course.
Speaking to The Scotsman afterwards, Ms English said: “That was the money shot. We shouted ‘we love you Trump’ and he blew kisses back. We wanted him to know he is supported in the UK.”
The exchange comes as protesters lined the streets of cities across the country, including in Aberdeen where residents showed no warm welcome for Mr Trump.
READ MORE: Here's what 11 Scottish political figures have said about President Donald Trump - from Alex Salmond to Ruth Davidson
The Turnberry resort has been under lockdown with an unprecedented level of security dominating the village of about 200 residents.
A constant flow of snipers, Secret Service officers and police have been seen at the luxury resort leading up to and during Mr Trump’s visit.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.