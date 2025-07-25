In Pictures: 12 images showing Donald Trump arriving in Scotland as crowds gather

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 25th Jul 2025, 21:42 BST

President Donald Trump has landed.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland.

Air Force One landed in Prestwick on Friday evening, with President Trump planning on remaining in the country for the next four days.

After briefly speaking to the press, the President headed off to his golf course in Turnberry.

After the weekend, he will head to his second course in Aberdeen, and while he is here, he will be meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

Here are 12 pictures of the moment President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland.

Onlookers stand at the fence near the runway

1. Crowds gather

Onlookers stand at the fence near the runway | AP

Many people gathered to watch the plane - and to greet the President

2. More crowds

Many people gathered to watch the plane - and to greet the President | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Despite the planned protests, there are some supporters of Donald Trump who went to watch him arrive.

3. Flag

Despite the planned protests, there are some supporters of Donald Trump who went to watch him arrive. | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

The moment the plane lands

4. Landing

The moment the plane lands | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

