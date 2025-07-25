Donald Trump in Scotland: Trump family aircraft arrives at Prestwick Airport amid heavy security
A Trump family aircraft has landed in Scotland ahead of the US president’s visit, according to reports.
The aircraft is reported to have touched down this morning at Prestwick Airport.
It has not been confirmed who was aboard the airpcraft but it is likely to have been carrying some of Donald Trump’s family and friends.
Ayrshire Daily News said: “Amid heavy security the Trump family aircraft arrived early this morning from the USA. This is the aircraft owned by the Trump business and has often been in Prestwick over the years.”
President Trump will land in Scotland later on Friday as he begins his five-day private trip to the country.
More to follow.
