Donald Trump has never been shy about bragging about his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.
The creation of the Trump International Golf Links on the old Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire was beset by furious legal battles that saw him threaten to pull out – only to end up buying the Turnberry hotel and golf course as well.
Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election to Joe Biden in 2020 but completed his unlikely return to the White House following a landslide win over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris at the ballot box last year.
Ahead of an official state visit later this year, President Trump will be arriving in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for five days to visit both his golf courses - as well as meeting with both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.
Here are 22 things the politician and businessman has said about Scotland.
1. Donald Trump on...Scots
“The Scottish people, they’re tough people. They’re good people. Actually, they’re very great people. But they’re good fighters.” | Getty Images
2. Donald Trump on...the Scottish Independence Referendum
“You know, they tried to break up Scotland from the rest of the empire, so to speak. And it made it by about like a half a point. They kept it together. So I hope it stays together. I hope it always stays together.” | AFP via Getty Images
3. Donald Trump on...his Scottish mother
“I have a mother born in Scotland. And as you know, Stornoway is serious Scotland. You don’t get any more serious than that. It is so beautiful. My mother loved Scotland.” | Getty Images
4. Donald Trump on...investing in Scotland
"I have done so much for Scotland, including building Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which has received the highest accolades, and is what many believe to be one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world. Additionally, I have made a significant investment in the redevelopment of the iconic Turnberry Resort, which will have massive ballrooms, complete room refurbishments, a new golf course and a total rebuilding of the world famous Ailsa course to the highest standards and specifications of the Royal & Ancient." | Getty Images