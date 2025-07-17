Young people should have a say in elections because they are old enough to “pay in”, the Prime Minister has said.

The next general election will see 16-year-olds able to vote for the first time, the Government has announced.

This change, which was promised in Labour’s manifesto last summer, will bring the voting age down to 16, in line with Scottish and Welsh elections.

In plans published on Thursday, Labour said it was setting out "seismic reforms to boost democratic engagement and restore trust in our democracy".

Further plans proposed to introduce automated voter registration, which is already used in Australia and Canada, and to make UK-issued bank cards an accepted form of ID at polling stations.

Sir Keir Starmer has said giving the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds is ‘really important’. | PA

Sir Keir Starmer told ITV News: “I think it’s really important that 16- and 17-year-olds have the vote, because they are old enough to go out to work, they are old enough to pay taxes, so pay in.

“And I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on, which way the Government should go.

“So I’m really pleased we are able to bring more young people into our democracy and give them a chance to have a say over how their taxes are paid and what they are going to be used for.”

This means that around 1.5 million 16 and 17-year-olds would be able to vote at the next general election. The election is due to take place by 2029 but could be called earlier.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

