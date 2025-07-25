Unsurprisingly, lots of people aren’t too happy about Trump’s visit.

Coordinated anti-Trump protests are being held in Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday - with demonstrations expected in Glasgow and Ayrshire too.

A group called the Stop Trump Coalition has been rallying support over the last week, and has called on the FM to boycott the US President.

That’s not very likely to happen but, if Trump’s previous visits to the UK are anything to go by, hundreds if not thousands of Scots could take to the streets this weekend.

Earlier this week, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that while it was "reasonable" to expect protests, anyone breaking the law during demonstrations will face “consequences” for their actions.

But she said there was no evidence suggesting that protests would be violent or disruptive.