Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE: President on his way from Washington for planned trip to Scottish golf courses
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in Scotland on Friday evening for a scheduled trip to visit his golf courses.
Due to land in Prestwick, Mr Trump will be heading straight to his Turnberry course where he will spend the weekend.
He is expected to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, and they will head to Aberdeen together to Mr Trump’s second course.
First Minister John Swinney will meet them there.
Protests planned for Saturday
Unsurprisingly, lots of people aren’t too happy about Trump’s visit.
Coordinated anti-Trump protests are being held in Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday - with demonstrations expected in Glasgow and Ayrshire too.
A group called the Stop Trump Coalition has been rallying support over the last week, and has called on the FM to boycott the US President.
That’s not very likely to happen but, if Trump’s previous visits to the UK are anything to go by, hundreds if not thousands of Scots could take to the streets this weekend.
Earlier this week, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that while it was "reasonable" to expect protests, anyone breaking the law during demonstrations will face “consequences” for their actions.
But she said there was no evidence suggesting that protests would be violent or disruptive.
Plane spotters already in position
The camping chairs are out as people start gathering at Prestwick Airport ahead of the arrival of Air Force One – the presidential aeroplane – later this evening.
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is expected to meet Mr Trump as his plane arrives on Scottish soil. He said earlier he’d give the US president a “warm welcome”.
Here’s a pic of some the early birds from PA.
Major police operation underway
A major policing operation is in place for both the visit and any protests which spring up.
Patrols are taking place at Turnberry, where large security fencing has been installed around swathes of the Ailsa links course. Officers have roadblocks in place at all entrances to the resort, while the A719 between Maidens and Turnberry has been closed ahead of the visit.
The organisation that represents rank-and-file police officers has expressed concerns about excessive working hours of officers during the visit, which is putting a huge strain on resources. Police Scotland have sought officers from other areas of the UK to bolster its numbers during Trump’s stay.
Trump "looking forward" to meeting FM
Donald Trump has told reporters he is “looking forward” to meeting First Minister John Swinney.
Speaking before setting off on his trip, he described his Turnberry golf course as “the number one course in the world”.
Mr Trump said he planned to have dinner at Turnberry with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “then we’re going to go to the oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen”.
He added: “We’re going to have a good time. I think the Prime Minister and I get along very well.”
Asked about meeting with the First Minister, President Trump said that he has a “lot of love” for Scotland.
He added: “The Scottish leader is a good man, so I look forward to meeting him.”
A rather unusual side story....
Sadly, a deer has had to be put down after being hit by a police car in Aberdeenshire ahead of Trump’s visit.
The Police have been working hard at Turnberry ahead of the visit:
First Minister John Swinney commented on the controversial President’s visit the other day:
“As first minister it is my responsibility to advance our interests, raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world.
“That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland.”
We’re here to keep you updated as President Donald Trump prepares to touch down in Prestwick Airport this evening.
Although he is here to visit his golf courses, he will be taking time to meet with both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.
There are multiple protests planned for across the country to coincide with this trip and Police Scotland activity has dramatically stepped up.
It’s going to make an interesting weekend... make sure to stick with us.
