Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a former additional needs school in East Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to Campsie View School on Boghead Road, Lenzie, at around 10.50pm last night following a report of a fire at the disused building.

Fire crews are still attempting to extinguish the flames on Saturday morning, with several roads in the area closed. Some local residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Police are advising people to avoid the area. Road closures are in place on Spruce Drive, Heather Drive, Heather Place and Boghead Road.

East Dunbartonshire Council said the roads are expected to remain closed over the weekend, with diversion signs in place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) reported that five appliances were sent to the scene to tackle the "large fire".

Residents in nearby areas have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to a fire at a disused building on Boghead Road, Lenzie.

“Residents in the nearby areas are asked to keep their windows and doors closed at this time”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire involving a derelict building in Kirkintilloch.

“Five fire appliances have been mobilised to Boghead Road, where crews are working to extinguish a large fire.