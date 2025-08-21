A76 crash: Motorcyclist, 55, dies after being airlifted to hospital following crash near Mennock
A 55-year-old motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital on Monday following a crash with a car on the A76 has died.
The collision happened on the Dumfries to Kilmarnock road near Mennock around 6.50pm.
After emergency services attended, the man was airlifted by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Wednesday. The car driver, a 45-year-old woman, was uninjured.
The road remained closed until 3am on Tuesday.
Police are now appealing for more information to assist with the investigation into what happened.
The car was a black Vauxhall Antara, while the motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha FZ1 Fazer.
Sergeant Colin Ramage, from the Road Policing Unit in Lockerbie, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch, especially if you have dash-cam footage that could assist.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3164 of August 19.
