Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time

Six fire engines and specialist resources are at the scene of a fire affecting a derelict building in Dunfermline.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident on Queensferry Road at 3.07am on Wednesday morning. There are currently no reports of any casualties.

Fire officers said firefighters are expected to be at the scene for some time.