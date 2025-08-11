Arthur's Seat fire: Public advised to stay clear of area as emergency service remain at Edinburgh landmark
Emergency services are still asking people to stay clear of Arthur’s Seat after yesterday’s fire.
The fire service were called in the afternoon after smoke was spotted billowing from the iconic Capital landmark.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, 10 August, to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to a fire affecting a large area of gorse.
“Two fire appliances currently remain at the scene where crews are continuing to dampen down hotspots.
"There are no reported casualties at this time.
“Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area.”
Police Scotland advised people to avoid Holyrood Park and the surrounding area, with supporter’s at Sunday’s Hibernian v Kilmarnock match were reportedly told to avoid the Willowbrae, Duddingston and Holyrood areas when leaving the Easter Road stadium.
