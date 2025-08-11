A fire broke out on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services are still asking people to stay clear of Arthur’s Seat after yesterday’s fire.

The fire service were called in the afternoon after smoke was spotted billowing from the iconic Capital landmark.

Motorists travelling miles outside of Edinburgh could see the smoke billowing from Arthur's Seat while firefighters continued to tackle flames on Sunday. | Supplied

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, 10 August, to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to a fire affecting a large area of gorse.

“Two fire appliances currently remain at the scene where crews are continuing to dampen down hotspots.

"There are no reported casualties at this time.

“Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area.”

Members of the public watch the large clouds of smoke from the fire on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh | PA