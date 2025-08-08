Edinburgh fire: Police respond to reports of a firearm and find property on fire

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:39 BST
Police Scotland received reports of a man in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street after receiving reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The police arrived at Loganlea Terrace on Thursday evening to find a property on fire.

Police could hear the dog whimpering inside when they arrived at McDonald's first floor flat. Picture: Police Scotlandplaceholder image
Police could hear the dog whimpering inside when they arrived at McDonald's first floor flat. Picture: Police Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the scene and worked through the night to put the fire out and make the area safe.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, August 7, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.

“At its height, operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire was affecting a three-storey property.

“One fire appliance and other resources remain at the scene while crews dampen down hotspots and work to make the area safe.”

Police Scotland confirmed two men, aged 22 and 29, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. Enquires into the incident are ongoing.

No weapons were found. Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.

