Edinburgh fire: Police respond to reports of a firearm and find property on fire
Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street after receiving reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.
The police arrived at Loganlea Terrace on Thursday evening to find a property on fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the scene and worked through the night to put the fire out and make the area safe.
Keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, August 7, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.
“At its height, operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire was affecting a three-storey property.
“One fire appliance and other resources remain at the scene while crews dampen down hotspots and work to make the area safe.”
Police Scotland confirmed two men, aged 22 and 29, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. Enquires into the incident are ongoing.
No weapons were found. Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.