Police Scotland received reports of a man in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street after receiving reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The police arrived at Loganlea Terrace on Thursday evening to find a property on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police could hear the dog whimpering inside when they arrived at McDonald's first floor flat. Picture: Police Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the scene and worked through the night to put the fire out and make the area safe.

Keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, August 7, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.

“At its height, operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire was affecting a three-storey property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One fire appliance and other resources remain at the scene while crews dampen down hotspots and work to make the area safe.”

Police Scotland confirmed two men, aged 22 and 29, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. Enquires into the incident are ongoing.