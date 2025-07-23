Donald Trump will be meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

Preparations are underway as Donald Trump is set to arrive in Scotland later this week.

This will be the first time the US president has returned to the country of his mother’s birth since 2023.

Mr Trump is set to visit his golf resorts at Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

He will return to the UK for an official state visit in September.

Donald Trump will visit his golf resorts during his Scotland visit. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

When is Trump visiting?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the visit would take place between July 25 and July 29.

She said: “President Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen from July 25 to July 29.

"During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom."

His schedule has not been made public but he is expected to split his time between his two Scottish bases at Turnberry and Menie.

What is he doing in Scotland?

Mr Trump’s press secretary confirmed that he will be meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Aberdeen.

First Minister John Swinney has also confirmed he will have a meeting with Mr Trump during the visit, although no details have been released.

PA

Mr Trump said: “We’re going to be meeting with the British Prime Minister, very respectful, and we are going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen, and we’re going to do a lot of different things.

“We’re going to also refine the trade deal that we’ve made. So we’ll be meeting mostly […] at probably one of my properties, or maybe not, depending on what happens, but we’ll be in Aberdeen, in Scotland, meeting with the Prime Minister.”

He will also visit both of his golf courses in Scotland - Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

It is also expected Mr Trump will pay a visit to the 18-hole links New Course ahead of its expected opening in August.

What will security be like?

The chair of the Scottish Police Federation, David Threadgold, told Scotland on Sunday that all officers in Scotland could be affected for the duration of the trip, with some officers potentially being asked to work 12-hour shifts.

He said: “This is a huge policing event for Scotland and we will require mutual aid because of the huge demand on my colleagues.

“Very few if any cops will not be impacted by next week’s visit and beyond.”

He added that ensuring officers can eat, drink and rest will be a “challenge”.

Police Scotland have also made a request to the Police Service of Northern Ireland seeking officers to provide additional support during the visit.

Flying restrictions over the Trump International Golf Links site in Aberdeenshire are already in force and will remain in place until August 10.

Will there be protests?

Coordinated anti-Trump protests are being held in Edinburgh and Aberdeen this weekend, marking the arrival of the US President in Scotland.

Since the dates of the President’s visit have been confirmed, a group of campaigners from across the UK have joined forces under a banner called the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’.

It has organised two protests in Scotland on Saturday, at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen and outside the US consulate in Edinburgh, which are expected to kick off at noon.

Protesters gathered in Edinburgh when Donald Trump visited Scotland in 2018. | PA

Organisers said activists, made up of trade unionists, climate campaigners and pro-Palestine groups, will respond to the President’s agenda and follow him “wherever he goes” during his trip.