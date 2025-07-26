Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE: Follow along for updates as the President meets with Keir Starmer at Turnberry
President Donald Trump landed in Prestwick Airport last night to crowds of onlookers and press.
After a brief chat with the media, he got into his car - The Beast - and headed to his golf course at Turnberry.
He is set to be in the Scotland for four days, and will be taking the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney while he is here.
On Monday, the President will head to his golf course in Aberdeen.
Stick with The Scotsman for live updates over the next four days.
A large number of police and military personnel have been spotted searching the grounds at the Trump Turnberry golf resort.
This morning a high-profile security operation was in full swing, with police and others searching the area.
Police also have road closures in place, with limited access for locals and members of the media.
Amid the search, a few golfers were also spotted at the course, enjoying an early-morning game, as the President prepares to play at the course.
The protests are thought to be starting around midday today, with thousands expected the come out in force.
Aberdeen and Edinburgh are among the areas where thousands will gather to protest the visit of the often controversial President.
Earlier this week, we reported that Police Scotland resources were being “stretched” across this weekend.
Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS), said the upcoming visit of the US president would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Scotland’s national force.
Here is the moment that President Trump arrived at his golf course in Turnberry (in case you missed it first time around...)
It was quite the scene last night at Prestwick - the atmosphere electric and excitable. The grand landing and entrance of Donald Trump was historic, and captured, in minute detail by a sea of photographers.
