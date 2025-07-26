Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE

Well - Donald Trump arrived on Air Force One in style around 8.30 pm yesterday evening to many curious onlookers and a lot of press.

He stopped to chat to the media, answering questions on Gaza, Jefferey Epstein and trade deals...

He was only there briefly before heading to his car, known as The Beast, which duly took him off to Turnberry.

There were people with American flag and Make America Great Again flag to cheer him on his way, but it won’t all be sunshine and golf. There are major protests planned already in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, and Police Scotland have had to dramatically ramp up security and protection.

It’s going to be an interesting weekend.

Our reporters are out and about across the country - at the protests, at Turnberry, Aberdeen bringing you all the news, as it happens. So grab a coffee and here we go!