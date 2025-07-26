Swinney announces £180,000 of public money for golf contest at Trump International

The First Minister is due to meet the US President early next week

John Swinney has announced £180,000 of public money for a golf tournament at Trump International in Aberdeenshire just days before his meeting with the US President.

The First Minister said the funding will “further enhance Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a leading golfing destination”.

The 2025 Nexo Championship - previously the Scottish Championship - on the DP World Tour is to be held at Trump International this August. The Scottish Government said advanced negotiations are underway to ensure the money from VisitScotland will support delivery of this year’s event.

US President Donald Trump at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, as he begins his five-day private trip to Scotland | PA

It said the tournament will bring opportunities to grow Scotland’s golf tourism market and extend the length of the tourism season in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Scotland is widely recognised as the “home of golf” and golf tourism is estimated to bring in £300 million of economic value per year.

The US President flew into Prestwick last night and has been pictured today playing golf at his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire. He is due to meet Mr Swinney, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during his five-day visit to Scotland.

The President is expected to travel to Trump International in Aberdeenshire on Monday.

Mr Swinney said: “I welcome the Nexo Championship being held at the Trump International Golf Links this August.

“Scotland has long been recognised as a world-class host of major events. Golf and golf events are a key part of our national identity, supporting communities, driving economic growth, contributing to environmental sustainability across the country and promoting Scotland through global profile.

“The Scottish Government recognises the importance and benefits of golf and golf events, including boosting tourism and our economy.