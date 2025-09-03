Edinburgh crime: Man, 25, taken to hospital after assault at Edinburgh vape shop
A man has been taken to hospital following an assault at an Edinburgh shop.
Police were called to a report of an assault at the Lost Mary Mobile Tech and Vape shop on Leith Walk at around 5.25pm on Wednesday.
The ambulance service attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The condition of the man is currently unknown.
Officers say enquiries are ‘ongoing’ into the incident.
Pictures show officers stood outside the Leith shop as police conduct their enquiries.
The front of the store has been cordoned off by police tape while pictures show shattered glass on the front door.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Wednesday, September 3, we received a report of an assault at a premises on Leith Walk in Edinburgh.
“A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”