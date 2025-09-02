Great Junction Street incident: Major Edinburgh street shut and traffic diverted following 'police incident'

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:27 BST
Drivers are experiencing delays and buses have been diverted.

A major Edinburgh road has been shut following an emergency incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene just after 2am on Tuesday morning. Images from the scene show police tape across the street and a number of police vehicles.

An eyewitness said shops on the street are closed.

Edinburgh City Council's travel news page said on X: “Great Junction Street closed around Bangor Road due to a Police incident.

“Expect delays in alternative / surrounding routes.”

It said a number of nearby streets are seeing increased traffic and drivers are experiencing delays.

Traffic has been diverted from Great Junction Street in Leith following a police incident.placeholder image
Traffic has been diverted from Great Junction Street in Leith following a police incident. | Contributed

Lothian Buses has announced several diversions. The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We can confirm we received a call today at 02:09 hours to attend an incident on Great Junction Street in Edinburgh.”

This is a developing story, more updates to follow.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

