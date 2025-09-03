Great Junction Street incident: Teen, 16, arrested over 'suspicious' death of 22-year-old on Edinburgh street
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Edinburgh on Tuesday.
Police were called to a report of a man injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Leith, at 2.10am on Tuesday. A 22-year-old man died at the scene.
Police Scotland said on Tuesday the man’s death was being treated as “suspicious”.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the force said his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues, and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”
The road was closed off for several hours on Tuesday as police responded to the incident.