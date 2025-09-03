Breaking

Great Junction Street incident: Teen, 16, arrested over 'suspicious' death of 22-year-old on Edinburgh street

By Rachel Fergusson

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
The 22-year-old died at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Police were called to a report of a man injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Leith, at 2.10am on Tuesday. A 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday the man’s death was being treated as “suspicious”.

Images from Great Junction Street showed police tape across the street and a number of police vehicles. placeholder image
Images from Great Junction Street showed police tape across the street and a number of police vehicles. | Contributed

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the force said his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues, and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

The road was closed off for several hours on Tuesday as police responded to the incident.

