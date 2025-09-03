The 22-year-old died at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Police were called to a report of a man injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Leith, at 2.10am on Tuesday. A 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said on Tuesday the man’s death was being treated as “suspicious”.

Images from Great Junction Street showed police tape across the street and a number of police vehicles. | Contributed

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the force said his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues, and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”