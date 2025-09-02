Great Junction Street incident: Death of man, 22, on major Edinburgh street being treated as 'suspicious'
A 22-year-old man has died after police were called to a street in Edinburgh early on Tuesday morning.
Officers said they were called to a report of an injured man on Great Junction Street at around 2.10am.
They said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended. His death is being treated as “suspicious”.
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way following the death of a man in Edinburgh.
“Around 2.10am on Tuesday, 2 September, 2025, police received a report a man had been injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old man died at the scene. His family has been informed. A postmortem examination will be carried out and the death is being treated as suspicious.”
Earlier this morning, Edinburgh City Council's travel news page confirmed Great Junction Street was closed around Bangor Road due to a police incident. Police said the road remains closed.
The council said a number of nearby streets are seeing increased traffic and drivers are experiencing delays.
Lothian Buses also announced several diversions. The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.
The Scottish Ambulance service confirmed it attended the scene. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we received a call today at 02:09 hours to attend an incident on Great Junction Street in Edinburgh.”