Officers were called to the scene just after 2am on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old man has died after police were called to a street in Edinburgh early on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called to a report of an injured man on Great Junction Street at around 2.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images from the scene show police tape across the street and several police vehicles | Contributed

They said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended. His death is being treated as “suspicious”.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way following the death of a man in Edinburgh.

“Around 2.10am on Tuesday, 2 September, 2025, police received a report a man had been injured on Great Junction Street at Bonnington Road, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old man died at the scene. His family has been informed. A postmortem examination will be carried out and the death is being treated as suspicious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this morning, Edinburgh City Council's travel news page confirmed Great Junction Street was closed around Bangor Road due to a police incident. Police said the road remains closed.

The council said a number of nearby streets are seeing increased traffic and drivers are experiencing delays.

Lothian Buses also announced several diversions. The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.