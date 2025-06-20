Two charged over incident which saw woman and horses killed in crash

Two people have been charged after a woman and four horses died in a crash in Renfrewshire.

The crash, involving a Mercedes A-class car and a MAN box van, happened on the A737 near Howwood around 3.10am on Monday, September 23 last year.

Lesley McTear, 59, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 60-year-old man had been charged in connection with the crash.

It was also reported that six horses were running loose on the road around the time of the crash.

Four of the horses later died after being struck by other vehicles. Two of the animals were taken to safety, police said at the time.

Police said a 52-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the horses.