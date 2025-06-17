A 62-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash near Stranraer.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway that left a man in a critical condition.

The crash, involving a motorbike and a motorhome, happened on the A77 near Innermessan, close to Stranraer, around 4.25pm on Monday.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 62-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries. His condition is described as critical, but stable.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a black and orange KTM 1290 motorcycle and a white Fiat Talento motorhome.

Constable Scott Costley said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“We are also asking road users in the area at the time to check their dashcam to see if they have any footage that could assist with our investigation.”