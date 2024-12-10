Escaped horse gallops up high street in Scottish town after breaking through fence

The racehorse was found more than two miles away from Musselburgh Racecourse after the animal’s jockey was thrown and it broke through a track fence

An escaped horse has galloped through a town in East Lothian after breaking free from a racecourse.

The animal went on the loose on Monday afternoon after unseating jockey Lucy Brown during a meet in Musselburgh.

The horse escaped from Musselburgh Racecourse | Getty

Video circulating on social media showed the racehorse Rufio running through the streets of Prestonpans.

The ten-year-old gelding was still wearing his race saddle and number seven banner when he was found running along Prestonpans High Street, about 2.5 miles away from Musselburgh Racecourse.

A member of the public was able to halt the horse, which was returned to its stables uninjured.

Rufio - a 100/1 outsider in the 3:15pm event at the Virgin Bet Christmas Jumper Raceday - had been leading his race when the jockey was thrown from her seat.

The horse broke through a track fence before going on the run. The animal was later returned with the help of ground staff using a horse ambulance.

The jockey, Ms Brown, also escaped any serious injury.

Trainer Gary Rutherford told BBC Scotland Rufio was "home safe and well".

A Musselburgh Racecourse spokesperson said: "A horse unseated its rider in the last race and made its way out of the racecourse.