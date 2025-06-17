Air ambulance called after motorbike and campervan in crash on busy Scottish road

A motorcycle and a campervan were involved in the crash near Stranraer.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene following a crash between a motorcycle and a campervan in Dumfries and Galloway.

The collision happened on the A77 near Stranraer about 4.35pm on Monday.

A Scottish air ambulance attended the sceneplaceholder image
A Scottish air ambulance attended the scene | Michael Gillen/NationalWorld

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and police, attended the incident near Innermessan. The condition of those involved in the crash remains unknown.

The A77 was closed in both directions between McMasters Road and the A751 following the incident.

Police Scotland said in a statement on social media: “The A77 is currently CLOSED north & southbound between McMasters Road Stranraer & the A751 while we deal with a Road Traffic Collision. Please avoid the area at this time.”

The road was reopened about 12.30am on Tuesday.

