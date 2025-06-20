Cyclist who attacked and injured man sitting on bench in 'violent, unprovoked assault' hunted by police
A man was taken to hospital after he was knocked unconscious by a cyclist in a “violent, unprovoked assault” as he sat on a bench, police said.
The 30-year-old was attacked between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, while sitting in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.
A man on a bike approached and assaulted him, knocking him unconscious.
The man was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 25, and 5ft 7ins tall with short, dark hair.
Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “This was a violent, unprovoked assault and we are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area.
“I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time or who lives nearby and has private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”
The suspect cycled off after the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3815 of June 19. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.