Police are hunting for the cyclist following a “violent’ assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was taken to hospital after he was knocked unconscious by a cyclist in a “violent, unprovoked assault” as he sat on a bench, police said.

The 30-year-old was attacked between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, while sitting in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a Glasgow street. | Adobe

A man on a bike approached and assaulted him, knocking him unconscious.

The man was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 25, and 5ft 7ins tall with short, dark hair.

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “This was a violent, unprovoked assault and we are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time or who lives nearby and has private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

The suspect cycled off after the assault.