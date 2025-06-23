Police in Dundee appeal for information after eight cars broken into overnight

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were broken into in the Lochee area of Dundee.

Police are appealing for information after eight cars were broken into in Dundee.

The incidents happened overnight in the Lochee area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A number of small items were taken from the vehicles.

Constable Matthew Boath said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1284 of Sunday, June 22, 2025.

