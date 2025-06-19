Dundee-based social enterprise uniting communities across Scotland thanks to Business Gateway support

A Dundee-based social enterprise supporting Ukrainian families is set to expand its services across Scotland after receiving vital support from Business Gateway.

Bring Together was co-founded in 2022 by Hanna Dushkova and Vitalii Diakov, who both relocated to Scotland following the war in Ukraine. Drawing on their personal experiences of displacement and background in law and mediation, they launched Bring Together to support others going through similar challenges and help create stronger, more connected communities.

Since launching, Hanna and Vitalii have developed a wide range of services designed to promote trust, understanding and collaboration in communities and workplaces, including mediation services, conflict management training, cultural exchange workshops, and emotional intelligence training. These services are currently delivered to communities and also local councils, businesses and organisations across Dundee and Tayside.

Hanna and Vitalii run the educational project to empower people from Ukraine and refugees to rebuild their lives and build supportive networks.

Their Hidden Talents Programme and the Warm Circles Project focus on empowering communities through education and cultural exchange. These projects have helped build bridges between displaced people and local communities, fostering greater empathy and resilience.

The pair also started the Sustainable Co-Production Project, a collaboration with HMS Unicorn, for Ukrainians now living in the region. Through cultural visits and engaging hands-on activities, participants have been able to develop valuable skills, including language proficiency and social integration, while exploring the charm of Scotland’s oldest ship and going on visits around Dundee and Tayside.

Bring Together is now planning to form new partnerships beyond Dundee and scale up its services to benefit more communities and organisations across Scotland.

Their ‘Conflict management in the workplace’ workshop at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce promoted the benefits of employing effective conflict management strategies and raised awareness of the potential damage of the conflict not only to relationships and team performance but overall to the economy.

Hanna and Vitalii have also developed programmes for local authorities sharing their lived experience and mediation skills.

Hanna and Vitalii have been working with Business Gateway over the past two years to help spread the word about their work.

Through the service, they were introduced to their Business Gateway adviser Liam Rae, who has given them one-to-one support, as well as providing a strategic review of their business plan to help streamline future plans.

Liam has also introduced Hannah and Vitalii to a network of contacts who can provide support to the business and has arranged marketing support to help the duo get in front of the right people.

With Liam’s help, the business secured ‘Built It’ funding from Firstport, enabling them to continue their impactful work and expand their reach. This support will allow them to grow and assist more communities and organisations with essential training and mediation services.

Hanna Dushkova, co-founder of Bring Together, said: “Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. Each of our projects is a learning journey – we’re always asking, ‘How can I bring value and support to people, communities and workplaces?’ That’s what drives us forward. Having the support of Business Gateway has allowed us to gain funding to help us progress and share our values with a wider audience. Liam’s advice has been essential to help us grow Bring Together and help even more people.”

Liam Rae, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Hanna and Vitalii’s vision for Bring Together is both inspiring and necessary. Their work is making a real difference to people’s lives. It’s been a privilege to support them as they’ve grown their enterprise, and I’m excited to see how their work continues to flourish.”