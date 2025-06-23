Motorcyclist killed in crash near Scottish farmhouse as police launch investigation
Police are searching for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near an Aberdeenshire farmhouse.
The collision happened on the B966 Fettercairn to Edzell road at Cairnton of Balbegno in Aberdeenshire around 6.10pm on Saturday.
A 59-year-old man died at the scene.
The motorcyclist was riding a blue and white Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle at the time of the collision.
Police have contacted the man’s family.
Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“Enquiries so far suggest another blue and white motorcycle may have been in the area and we are keen to trace the rider in case they have information that could assist.
“We would also like to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened or have dash-cam footage that could help.”
The road was reopened about 12.10am on Sunday after being temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information or who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3053 of Saturday, June 21.
