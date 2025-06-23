The motorcyclist was killed in a collision in rural Aberdeenshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near an Aberdeenshire farmhouse.

The collision happened on the B966 Fettercairn to Edzell road at Cairnton of Balbegno in Aberdeenshire around 6.10pm on Saturday.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Aberdeenshire. | John Devlin

A 59-year-old man died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorcyclist was riding a blue and white Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle at the time of the collision.

Police have contacted the man’s family.

The crash happened on the B966 in Aberdeenshire. | Google Maps

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Enquiries so far suggest another blue and white motorcycle may have been in the area and we are keen to trace the rider in case they have information that could assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened or have dash-cam footage that could help.”

The road was reopened about 12.10am on Sunday after being temporarily closed while police investigated the crash.