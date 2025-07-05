Edinburgh and Glasgow gang war: Two more arrests over 'attempted murder' and 'firebombing' in Edinburgh
More arrests have been made in connection with an ongoing ‘gang war’ in Edinburgh and Glasgow, bringing the total number to 52.
Police said two another two men have been detained in recent days in connection with 'Operation Portaledge', the investigation into violent incidents in the east and west of Scotland.
The string of violent incidents – including shootings, firebombings and assaults – started in Edinburgh and the east of Scotland in March, but spread to the Glasgow region in April and May.
Officers said a 49-year-old man was arrested in Blantyre on Friday in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh on Friday May 22.
It was the third arrest in connection with the incident, police said.
The man has also been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and is expected to appear in court in due course.
On Thursday, officers arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising to two vehicles on Campion Road and Niddrie Marischal Crescent in Edinburgh on June 9.
He was released pending further inquiries.
It was the second arrest in connection with this incident, according to Police Scotland.