Arrests increase to 52 as police investigate suspected gang feud.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More arrests have been made in connection with an ongoing ‘gang war’ in Edinburgh and Glasgow, bringing the total number to 52.

Police said two another two men have been detained in recent days in connection with 'Operation Portaledge', the investigation into violent incidents in the east and west of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The string of violent incidents – including shootings, firebombings and assaults – started in Edinburgh and the east of Scotland in March, but spread to the Glasgow region in April and May.

Officers said a 49-year-old man was arrested in Blantyre on Friday in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh on Friday May 22.

It was the third arrest in connection with the incident, police said.

The man has also been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and is expected to appear in court in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people arrested as part of investigations into a suspected gang feud has risen to 52.

On Thursday, officers arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising to two vehicles on Campion Road and Niddrie Marischal Crescent in Edinburgh on June 9.

He was released pending further inquiries.