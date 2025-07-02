Dozens of firefighters from across the north and north-east worked to extinguish the wildfires.

A joint investigation with the police and fire service has been launched following multiple wildfires across Moray and the Highlands.

Firefighters worked ‘tirelessly’ to extinguish blazes in the areas of Carrbridge, Grantown-on-Spey, Dava and Upper Knockando which were reported to police at around 4.05pm on Saturday.

A number of roads were closed during the fires to keep the public safe.

Firefighters were also supported by the use of helicopters provided by partners for water bombardment. The fire service also deployed specialist wildfire teams and assets.

Yesterday was the fire service’s fourth day tackling some of the blazes.

Police say that although no one has been injured, a large area of the countryside has been badly affected.

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fires and officers are asking people who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

Yesterday was the fourth day that firefighters were battling wildfires across the north. | SGA Media/PA Wire

Chief inspector Mike MacKenzie, local area commander, said: “Fortunately no one has been injured but a large swathe of the countryside has been badly affected.

“I would like to thank all the emergency services and the public involved.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and this includes the area around Lochindorb between Carrbridge and Dava and the area around Loch Allan near Dava.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch.