Edinburgh and Glasgow gang war: Two men, aged 26 and 20, charged over 'attempted murder' in Edinburgh
Three more arrests have been made in connection with a violent gangland feud across central Scotland, taking the total number arrested to 47.
Police Scotland launched Operation Portaledge in response to a series of assaults, shootings and firebombing incidents across Edinburgh and Glasgow since March
On Monday, two men, aged 26 and 20, were arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a 54-year-old man on Pitcairn Grove in Edinburgh on Thursday, May 22. They were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants after officers attended at a property in the Muirhouse Drive area of Edinburgh around 6pm on Sunday. The man was also charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 6.
He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Officers from local divisions and a dedicated team of officers from the specialist crime division continue to carry out enquiries to gather evidence and reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols.
Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “Further to these arrests, we have also recovered a vehicle and a firearm, both of which are believed to have been used in recent incidents.
“This activity highlights our continued commitment to tackling organised crime and we are following a number of positive lines of enquiry.
“We still require further support from local communities as our investigation progresses. If you know anything that could assist our ongoing investigation, please do the right thing and speak to us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, March 21, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.