Glasgow crime: Man charged after 58-year-old dies in hospital following alleged 'stabbing'

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
The 58-year-old died in hospital two days after the alleged incident

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man in Glasgow.

The man died in hospital on Thursday, two days after the alleged attack.

Police were called to Castlemilk around 3.05pm on Tuesday following reports of a 58-year-old man found seriously injured at Arnprior Road.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoonplaceholder image
Police were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon | Getty Images

Officers say a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.

The 41-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, July 4.

