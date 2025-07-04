The 58-year-old died in hospital two days after the alleged incident

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man in Glasgow.

The man died in hospital on Thursday, two days after the alleged attack.

Police were called to Castlemilk around 3.05pm on Tuesday following reports of a 58-year-old man found seriously injured at Arnprior Road.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon | Getty Images

Officers say a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.