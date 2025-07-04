Glasgow crime: Man charged after 58-year-old dies in hospital following alleged 'stabbing'
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man in Glasgow.
The man died in hospital on Thursday, two days after the alleged attack.
Police were called to Castlemilk around 3.05pm on Tuesday following reports of a 58-year-old man found seriously injured at Arnprior Road.
Officers say a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.
The 41-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, July 4.