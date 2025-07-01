The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital after being hit by a white Volkswagen Tiguan

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police appeal has been launched after a teenage girl was hit by a car in Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in Glasgow after the incident, which happened around 1.25pm on the A735, Kilmaurs Road, north of the Altonhill roundabout. She has now been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said the car involved was a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police have said the car involved was a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Constable Kieran Boyle said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to please contact. In addition, motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to get in touch.”