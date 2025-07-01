Ayrshire crime: Police appeal after teenager, 18, hit by car on Kilmarnock road
A police appeal has been launched after a teenage girl was hit by a car in Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in Glasgow after the incident, which happened around 1.25pm on the A735, Kilmaurs Road, north of the Altonhill roundabout. She has now been discharged.
Police have said the car involved was a white Volkswagen Tiguan.
Constable Kieran Boyle said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of this collision.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to please contact. In addition, motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to get in touch.”
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting incident 1704 of 29 June, 2025.
