Ayr crime: Man charged with attempted murder after alleged ‘stabbing’ on Scots street
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr.
Police received a report of a man found seriously injured around 10am on June 17, on Braeside Road.
Emergency services attended the scene. The 39-year-old man, who was reportedly found with stab wounds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Officers confirmed on Tuesday that a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder.
He was due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Ayr.
“Emergency services were called to a report of a 39-year-old man found injured on Braeside Road around 10am on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The 35-year-old is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.”