A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr, say police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr.

Police received a report of a man found seriously injured around 10am on June 17, on Braeside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene. The 39-year-old man, who was reportedly found with stab wounds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday that a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr. | TSPL

He was due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Ayr.

“Emergency services were called to a report of a 39-year-old man found injured on Braeside Road around 10am on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. He was taken to hospital for treatment.