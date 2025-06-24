Ayr crime: Man charged with attempted murder after alleged ‘stabbing’ on Scots street

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr, say police.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr.

Police received a report of a man found seriously injured around 10am on June 17, on Braeside Road.

Emergency services attended the scene. The 39-year-old man, who was reportedly found with stab wounds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday that a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr.
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Ayr. | TSPL

He was due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Ayr.

“Emergency services were called to a report of a 39-year-old man found injured on Braeside Road around 10am on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 35-year-old is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.”

