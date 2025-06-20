Police in Ayr investigating ‘attempted murder’ after man found with stab wounds in street
Police are investigating an alleged ‘attempted murder’ after a man was found with stab wounds on a street in Ayr.
Emergency services were called to a report of a man found injured on Braeside Road around 10am on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.
Officers are appealing for information to help find a man seen in the area around the time of the incident. He is described as white, in his mid 30s, around 5ft 11in tall and with a tattoo on his neck.
Detective Inspector Jamie Carruth said: “I’m aware there is information known locally in relation to the person involved in this attack on a man in broad daylight. I’d appeal to anyone who knows something, no matter how significant they think it may be, to come forward.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the Braeside Road area around the time and saw anything which may be of note or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us.
“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Additional officers will be in the area while our investigations continue and I’d ask anyone with information or concerns to speak to officers or call 101.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0945 of June 17. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.