Edinburgh crime: 'Armed police' close off street in Capital as flats evacuated
Police in Edinburgh have closed off a city centre street and evacuated local residents after receiving reports of a disturbance.
The BBC has reported that armed police are currently at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.
“Officers are in attendance.
“St Leonard’s Street is closed at the junction of St Leonard’s Place and Lutton Place and a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
