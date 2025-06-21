Edinburgh crime: 'Armed police' close off street in Capital as flats evacuated

Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:57 BST
Officers remain in attendance.

Police in Edinburgh have closed off a city centre street and evacuated local residents after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The BBC has reported that armed police are currently at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.

“Officers are in attendance.

“St Leonard’s Street is closed at the junction of St Leonard’s Place and Lutton Place and a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

